VIDEO: Robbers loot man in front of his minor son in Karachi

In yet another incident of street crimes in Karachi, a man was looted in front of his minor son in city’s Akhtar Colony area.

In the CCTV footage available with ARY News, the father and son duo can be seen going home after buying breakfast when they were ambushed by the armed robbers riding a motorcycle.

Seeing the robbers, the minor boy ran away the scene in panic, while the robbers safely fled after looting the man in just 20 seconds.

Earlier, four armed men looted a motorcycle-riding family outside their home in Karachi’s Korangi district.

As per details, the incident, which took place in Saudabad area, was captured on CCTV footage.

In the CCTV footage, the robbers, riding two motorcycles can be seen following the family to their home. As the man and his wife dismounted near their residence, the suspects held them at gunpoint and began looting their belongings.

The male victim was forced to hand over his mobile phone and other valuables, while one of the robbers snatched gold bangles and a ring from the woman’s hands.