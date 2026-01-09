CCTV: Karachi Police officer Tabassum kills wife

KARACHI: A police officer allegedly shot his wife dead at home in Shadman Town. The suspect was identified as Tabassum Ahmed, assigned to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Police say the shooting took place as the woman was preparing to leave the house in an online taxi booked by her daughter. The CCTV footage of the incident also came to the fore.

The eyewitness daughter of the deceased woman told police that as her mother was getting into the vehicle, the police officer arrived and asked whether she would go with him. When she refused, he allegedly opened fire.

The daughter also told police that the suspect attempted to shoot her as well, but she managed to escape by running inside the house.

Initial investigations suggest that both the officer and the deceased woman were in their second marriages, and according to their children, the couple had been experiencing marital disputes for some time.

Officers reached the crime scene shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation. SSP Central confirmed that the suspect did not report for duty on the day of the shooting.

The SSP said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.