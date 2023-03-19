Video: Kid narrowly escapes fatal collision with speeding car

A video showing the dangers of letting children run free while crossing roads has left people shocked, a video was shared on Twitter in which a kid narrowly escaped a fatal collision with a speeding vehicle.

In the CCTV video which has quickly gone viral on Twitter, captures how a speeding car narrowly dodges hitting a child who runs head first while crossing the road.

In the clip, a black sedan approaches an intersection while moving at high speed, which gives it little to no time to notice the mother and her son crossing the road.

As the car tries to fly past the interaction, the child unpredictably wanted to cross the road completely ignored the car at first, leaving his mom behind, and as a result, almost gets crushed by the car. The car narrowly avoids the child and continues along its path.

The child, though safe, now gets a stern beating from his mother, who would have been shaken by the incident.

The petrifying video garnered over 13.7 million views in one day as people joined in to comment on the scary video.

