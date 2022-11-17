Video: Lahore traffic cop caught slapping, humiliating motorcyclist

LAHORE: A video showed a traffic cop slapping and pushing a young motorcyclist at Lahore’s Lakshmi Chowk for allegedly not showing his national identity card, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A traffic cop in Lahore was caught slapping and humiliating on the main road at Lakshmi Chowk. ARY News obtained the footage of the incident.

It showed two traffic wardens stopping a young motorcyclist. One of them suddenly lost his cool and started pushing the young man. The motorcyclist did not resist the traffic cop’s action and stayed seated on his motorcycle.

Later, the traffic cop moved to the next side of the motorcyclist and slapped him in the face. It was learnt that the youth was beaten up by the cop for showing his computerised national identity card (CNIC).

The youth was then taken to the traffic section before being released on assurance for not reporting the incident.

Earlier in June, a traffic police official had been suspended by the SSP South after a video of him demanding a bribe from a citizen at Karachi’s Defence area went viral.

The video, made by the driver, shows the sub-inspector stopped a vehicle on the roadside and took money from the driver.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Elahi Bux. The action was also taken against another cop who was deployed along with SI Bux.

The SSP directed officials to launch an inquiry into the incident immediately and suspended both cops. Disciplinary action has also been ordered against the suspended cops, who were deputed at the Defence traffic police post.

