Video: Landlord chops off camel’s leg in Sanghar

SANGHAR: A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

جس وڈیرے نے آج اونٹ کی ٹانگ کاٹی ہے وہی اونٹ آج اپنے کائنات کے مالک کو گڑگڑا کر اپنا دوکھ سنا رہا ہے انشاءاللہ یہ وڈیرا غرق ہو گا pic.twitter.com/QV8pMi1lc6 — sʜᴀʜ ᴊᴇᴇ (@SSG_INSAFI) June 14, 2024

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media.

سانگھڑ تھانہ منگلی کی حدود میں زرعی زمین پر اونٹ گھس جانے کے باعث نامعلوم ظالم شخص نے اونٹ کی ٹانگ کاٹ دی۔۔#Sanghar #Sindh #Camel pic.twitter.com/ludBMZuceb — Waqas Jawaid (@arainwaqas27) June 14, 2024

Police officials said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.

Read More: Man kills teenager for ‘teasing’ his pet dog

However, police on arrested a man on suspicion of severing the legs of a camel who entered his fields.