VIDEO: Lawyer’s cellphone explodes in his pocket during hearing

ISLAMABAD: In a bizarre incident, the cellphone of a lawyer exploded in his pocket during a hearing at a session court in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a video available with ARY News, the exploded mobile phone and the condition of the lawyer’s blazer can be seen after the explosion, luckily, the lawyer remained unhurt.

The pocket of the lawyer’s blazer was burned due to the explosion of the cell phone.

Expressing disbelieve in the incident, the lawyer said he charged his cellphone last night and even was not connected to a power bank during the hearing.

Felt smoke coming out of my court’s pocket, where the phone was kept, the lawyer said. The cause behind the explosion of mobile phone could not be ascertained.

Earlier, a 13-year-old girl burned to death after headphones she had on caught fire in Punjab’s Gujranwala.

The incident occurred in a village on the city’s outskirts. The teenager, named Mushfiqa, was using headphones connected to a mobile phone while it was charging, the rescue officials said, adding she was completely burned after the headphones caught fire all of a sudden.