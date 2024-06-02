web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: leopard jumps over wall to hunt hen

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Surveillance camera footage shows a leopard jumping over a wall to hunt chicken from a home in Tamil Nadu, a state in South India.

The footage surfaced on social media platform X, the leopard can be seen climbing over the wall after spotting a hen on the wall.

The hen initially escaped but shortly the leopard caught hold of it and escaped.

Watch the video here:

A similar incident was reported in April when a leopard entered a residential area in Burari in northwest Delhi of India, causing panic among people.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.