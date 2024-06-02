VIDEO: leopard jumps over wall to hunt hen

Surveillance camera footage shows a leopard jumping over a wall to hunt chicken from a home in Tamil Nadu, a state in South India.

The footage surfaced on social media platform X, the leopard can be seen climbing over the wall after spotting a hen on the wall.

The hen initially escaped but shortly the leopard caught hold of it and escaped.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A leopard caught jumping and catching a hen on camera, in Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/ZigYG6NxhJ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

A similar incident was reported in April when a leopard entered a residential area in Burari in northwest Delhi of India, causing panic among people.