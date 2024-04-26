VIDEO: Little fan breaks down over Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand

In a viral video, a young girl broke down in tears following Pakistan’s heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the fourth T20 international on Thursday in Lahore.

Batting first, the visitors put a total of 178 for seven in the penultimate game of the 5-match series. Abbas Afridi was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets while conceding 20 runs in his four overs.

However, Pakistan began the chase with a shaky start as both their openers were back to the pavilion early.

With Pakistan needing six runs on the last ball, Imad Wasim managed to take a single resulting in a four-run defeat to New Zealand.

The loss means that Pakistan will not be able to secure a home series win against the visitors even if they win the last game as New Zealand won two out of three games while the first game was washed out.

Soon after the Greenshirts were declared defeated in the match, a video showed the little fan breaking down in tears.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, after the match, appreciated the bowlers for making a comeback and restricting New Zealand to 178 after a good start by the batters.

However, he blamed the batting collapse for the team’s failure in chasing the target.

“I think we restricted them in bowling really well. We were expecting 190-200 but the bowlers stuck to their plans. It was chaseable, but we had a batting collapse as we lost three wickets in the powerplay,” said Babar Azam.

He appreciated left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman for his impressive knock of 61 runs from 45 balls, which featured four boundaries and three sixes.

“Fakhar [Zaman] played an outstanding innings. We wanted to chase it with positive intent but we were unable to do so,” he added.