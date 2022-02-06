Sunday, February 6, 2022
VIDEO: Man distracted by smartphone falls on rail track

Smartphone addiction has led to many severe accidents especially while driving or travelling.

The same happened to a man in New Delhi, India, whose smartphone addiction led him to certain death when he fell onto a railway track while using his mobile device. The video has gone viral on social media.

In a video, the man identified as 58 years old Shailender Mehta, can be seen struggling to get up while some Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cops were seen rushing to help him.

Luckily for Mehta, the personnel were on the platform, they climbed down on the tracks and pushed him back up on the platform before the arrival of a metro train.

The man sustained only minor bruises to his leg and no serious injury.

