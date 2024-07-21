VIDEO: Man drags dog on the road after tying animal to motorbike with chain

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a dog being chained to a scooter and dragged along a road by its rider in Karnataka, India.

Local media reports indicate that this incident occurred between the villages of Mallur and Shirva in Udupi.

This appalling act of animal cruelty was captured by bystanders who witnessed the event and subsequently shared it on social media. The video prompted local authorities to take action, resulting in a case being registered against the perpetrator.

The distressing footage shows a scooty rider dragging an unconscious dog, tied to the vehicle with a steel chain. Reports state that the dog was dragged for over a kilometer.

(Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

A shocking and inhumane incident has come to light in #Shirva, a town in #Kaup taluk of #Udupi district. The video showing a man dragging a dead dog for over a kilometer tied behind his motorbike has sparked widespread outrage among the public. The Video has gone viral on Social… pic.twitter.com/l7qBQSu0u5 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 20, 2024

In response, Udupi Police arrested the suspect, a resident of Mallur village, and filed an FIR under Section 11(1)(D)(F)(G) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A senior police official confirmed the location of the incident and detailed the accusations. “A man from Mallur tied his dog to his scooter and dragged it, as captured in a widely shared video. We have charged him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” stated Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun.