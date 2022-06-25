Video: Man falls off moving train after hitting pole

In a shocking incident, a young man could be seen in a video shared on social media falling off a moving train after being hit by a pole.

The incident occurred in India where a young man identified as Danish Zakir Hussain, had boarded the train heading from Kalwa, Thane to Dadar, Mumbai at 9:30 AM and hung off the footboard of the train along with a few other young men.

Passengers aboard a train running parallel to them were recording videos of the men before Hussain turned his head and was tossed in the air after hitting a pole, falling onto the track.

Although the video did not show what happened next, the local news outlets quoting authorities said that he was currently being treated at a local hospital.

This video may be disturbing for some users

