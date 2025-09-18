Video: Man sets Guinness World Record for car pull while on fire

VIENNA: Austrian stuntman Josef Tödtling has set a new Guinness World Record after pulling a car 100 meters while engulfed in flames.

The daring feat, which took place in Vienna on June 24, saw Tödtling drag the vehicle a distance of 328 feet in 56.42 seconds, making him the first person to hold the title for the fastest car pull in a full body burn.

Footage of the attempt shows Tödtling ablaze as a member of his support team ran alongside him with a fire extinguisher, prepared to intervene if necessary. By the end of the stunt, three extinguishers were used to douse the flames covering his body.

This is not Tödtling’s first fire-fueled achievement.

He already holds multiple Guinness records involving full body burns, including the longest duration without oxygen (5 minutes 41 seconds), the farthest distance pulled by a vehicle (1,909 feet 5 inches), the fastest 200-meter cycle during a full body burn (49.55 seconds), and the farthest distance traveled on a zip wire while aflame (201.60 feet).