Video: Man hits daughter-in-law with brick

A shocking incident was reported from the capital of India’s New Dehli where a man assaulted his daughter-in-law. The video of the terrifying incident went viral on social media.
According to Indian media, the incident happened in the Faridabad area of New Delhi, the capital of India in which a woman, Kajol, went for an interview to support his husband in the financial affairs of the house.
The Indian media reported that the father-in-law of Kajol found out that she is going for a job interview, he first stopped his daughter-in-law on way and asked her to go back home, but when 26-year-old Kajol refused, her father-in-law started hitting her with a brick he held in his hand.
Later, Kajol was rushed to the hospital where she received 17 stitches in her head.
On the complaint of the girl’s family, a case has been registered against Kajol’s father-in-law.