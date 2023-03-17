Video: Man hits daughter-in-law with brick

A shocking incident was reported from the capital of India’s New Dehli where a man assaulted his daughter-in-law. The video of the terrifying incident went viral on social media.

According to Indian media, the incident happened in the Faridabad area of ​​New Delhi, the capital of India in which a woman, Kajol, went for an interview to support his husband in the financial affairs of the house.

The Indian media reported that the father-in-law of Kajol found out that she is going for a job interview, he first stopped his daughter-in-law on way and asked her to go back home, but when 26-year-old Kajol refused, her father-in-law started hitting her with a brick he held in his hand.

Later, Kajol was rushed to the hospital where she received 17 stitches in her head.

On the complaint of the girl’s family, a case has been registered against Kajol’s father-in-law.

Comments