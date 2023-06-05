Video: Massive 4-lane bridge falls like house of cards

In a video that went viral in no time, a massive 4-lane under-construction bridge fell like a house of cards in Bihar.

#Bihar a portion of under construction bridge over Ganga river collapsed today. The Aguanhighat Sultanganj bridge will connect Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts. pic.twitter.com/7DLTQszso7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 4, 2023

The incident happened in the Indian state of Bihar where the bridge that was being built at a cost of Rs 5945 crore, crashed down. The four-lane massive bridge fell down for the second time.

Eyewitnesses said that when the 3.1-kilometre-long bridge was crashing down several men were working on the bridge but no loss of life was reported.

Furthermore, the state government has ordered a probe into the incident. The bridge was inaugurated in 2014 but last year, the structure of the bridge collapsed due to strong wind and rain. The deadline to complete the bridge has failed eight times.

However, government officials said that the collapsed part was deliberately pulled down because experts had flagged design flaws in the 3.1-kilometre-long bridge.

Earlier, a portion of a bridge collapsed before its inauguration in the Begusarai district of India’s Bihar state. The newly-constructed bridge was built at the cost of INR 130 million under the Chief Minister NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) scheme.

The inauguration of the 206-metre-long bridge was delayed due to the lack of an approach road. The bridge was constructed over river Budhi Gandak between Aaakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur under Sahebpur Kalam police station of Begusarai district in 2017.