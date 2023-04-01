Video: Massive fire at Karachi’s Baldia town factory doused

KARACHI: Karachi fire fighting department successfully doused the massive fire which broke out in a factory located in Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A massive fire broke out in a plastic bottle factory in Karachi’s Baldia town area. The fire was brought under control after 12 hours of firefighting operations.

According to the police officials, the presence of granules and plastic in the factory and the exclusion of heavy smoke made it difficult for firefighters to control the fire, adding that the fire tenders and snorkels are still present at the spot.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade authorities are looking for the cause which sparks the fire in the factory.

