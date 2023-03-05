In a horrific accident reported from India’s Rajasthan state, a couple had a miraculous escape after their two-wheeler was hit by a pick-up truck. The CCTV mounted at the petrol station captured the incident.

The video has now gone viral on Twitter showing the bike being dragged more than 30 feet. Fortunately, the couple survived the massive hit by the four-wheeler. However, the victims suffered injuries in the incident.

Viral video: Miraculous escape for couple after speeding pick-up truck hits bike in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunuhttps://t.co/DqSUUl91YN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 5, 2023

From the outset, it appears the fault of the two-wheeler rider that led to the accident. The two-wheeler did not stop till the incoming vehicle passed but sped across the road and was hit by the mini truck.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. The three injured have been identified as Palaram, Mohini and Subhash.

