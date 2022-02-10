Video: NADRA Korangi assistant director misbehaving, threatening citizens

KARACHI: A video has exposed the mistreatment and threatening behaviour of one of the senior officers of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Sindh chapter, Assistant Director Amir Siraj, despite the chairman’s directives to respect citizens, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A video has surfaced in which NADRA Korangi Centre’s Assistant Director Amir Siraj could be seen misbehaving with citizens and threatening them. In the video, the NADRA assistant director was threatening a woman, saying, “My name is Amir. Now go and register to complain against me.”

It may be noted here that Amir Siraj had earlier faced termination from his job over misconduct but his employment was restored due to patronage of some senior officers. Despite improving his behaviour, he continued to insult citizens at the NADRA centre.

When the woman asked him to return her documents, the assistant director said that he will not return her documents. He then asked her to go ahead with registering a complaint against him with any officers or any digital portal.

The woman told the media that she was continuously visiting the NADRA centre for 50 days and providing all required documents. Sources told ARY News that Amir Riyaz had illegally seized documents of several citizens for the identification process.

However, no action was taken against the assistant director by the NADRA higher authorities so far.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik took notice of the misconduct incident and suspended Korangi Centre’s assistant director Amir Siraj besides launching an inquiry against him.

He directed the NADRA Karachi director-general to take action against the assistant director in accordance with the regulations.

