Video of bank robbery in broad daylight surfaces

The videos of a bank robbery in broad daylight by motorcycle-borne assailants have surfaced on social media in which they held the staffers and customers hostage at gunpoint in the Surat City of India’s Gujarat state.

The incident took place at 11:00 am on Friday morning when five motorcycle-borne men stormed a bank in broad daylight. The armed robbers looted Rs1.4 million cash from the Surat branch of the Bank of Maharashtra.

The videos showed that the robbers kept their helmets on during the heist in a bid to prevent being identified. CCTV cameras captured the moment the armed robbers arrived at the bank on two motorcycles.

five robbers made off with Rs 14 lakh from a bank in #Surat in just five minutes. The incident was captured on CCTV. The Surat Police has launched a city-wide search post the #robbery.#Gujarat #bankrobbery pic.twitter.com/Y9DIdEK5AE — Rajamoni Mahesh 🇮🇳 (@Rajamonimahesh) August 12, 2023

They pulled out their handguns and pointed them at the staffers and customers inside the bank building. The videos showed the robbers instructing the cashiers to dump the cash on their counters into their bags.

Later, they herd the bank employees and customers into a room while one of them, wearing a pink shirt is seen searching for money on the cash counters with a gun in his hand as a bank staffer passively watches on.

The robbery lasted for a little over five minutes during which the five robbers, who have not been identified yet, decamped with nearly Rs 14 lakh in cash from the bank. The assailants kept the staff and customers locked in a backroom at the bank during the course of the bold heist, police said.