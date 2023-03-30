Video of bride shouting from balcony goes viral

A video surfaces on social media in which a bride can be seen eagerly waiting for her groom and shouting from balcony.

In the video, the bride can be seen eagerly waiting for her groom, rushed to the balcony as the groom comes with his procession (baraat) and shouted, ‘Dulha Kahan Hai Mera? (Where is my groom?)’ The two men accompanying her then call out his name from the balcony, ‘Cheenu’.

The joy of the bride was visible on her face as she located her ‘dulha’ and he looked up. She then waved at him and gives him flying kisses.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by an account named bridal lehenga design with the caption, ‘dulha kaha hai mera (Where is my groom).’

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF BRIDE AND GROOM HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal lehenga (@bridal_lehenga_designn)

However, the bride’s reaction to seeing his groom did not go down well with a section of netizens. A user commented, “Ye sab dhakosla hai (This is all showoff)”.

Comments