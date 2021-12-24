Video of ‘flying squirrel’ goes viral

A video of a squirrel flying away from the dying oak of a tree in the Nebraska state of the United States has gone viral.

The news agency named Lincoln Journal Star mentioned the video was filmed by a member of the team that was cutting the tree part in the East Campus of the University of Nebraska’s School of Natural Resources.

It then reached Larkin Powell the conservation biology professor of the educational institution. He was more surprised by the presence of the rodents if not by their elusiveness.

“It’s among the species that are harder to document because they’re not out when people are around,” he said as quoted by the report. “And they’re little dudes.”

It is pertinent to mention that the National Wildlife Federation that flying squirrels do not really power themselves into flying but they rather glide.

On the other hand, a zoologist for the Nebraska state Shaun Dunn was not taken aback due to the fact that he has come across phenomenon 15 times. He suspected that they did not come to the region by themselves.

Don Althoff, a master’s degree holder has been studying the phenomenon for roughly three decades years. He has seen the rodents glide for 40, 50 and even 75 yards.

