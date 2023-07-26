Video of Karachi police encounter in Korangi surfaces

The video of a police encounter in Korangi has surfaced on social media which was reportedly filmed by a citizen present at the crime scene, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A police team rushed to the crime scene after receiving information of street criminals busy looting citizens in Korangi.

When the street criminals were surrounded by the police team, they took a woman and an elderly man hostage for demanding a safe passage. The police officer kept asking the armed muggers to surrender but the accused were seen threatening to kill the hostages.

The video showed the moment before the police encounter and after the street criminals were killed in the shootout.

A few days ago, a video has surfaced which showed a brave cop arresting two dacoits after a gunfight near Karsaz Road in Karachi.

READ: Traffic cop catches armed dacoit in Karachi

The gunfight between the dacoits and the Karachi policeman occurred near Karsaz Road in the vicinity of the Bahadurabad police station.

The gunfight occurred between the robbers and the cop driving motorcycles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources said that the cop started chasing the suspected persons who were running away after a robbery. The cop opened fire at the tyres of the dacoits’ motorcycle.

The dacoits surrendered before the cop and two pistols were recovered from them. A citizen filmed the video of the gunfight from his car.