Inquiry launched after video of classmates tortured student goes viral

LAHORE: Lahore Police has launched an inquiry of the torture incident of a student by her classmates at an elite school in Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

Three girls are shown in a viral video forcing their classmate to the ground and sitting on her, one of the girls can be seen grabbing the hair of the victim and abusing her while forcing her to apologize.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, named Imran.

According to the FIR, the father of the victim accused the daughter’s classmate Jannat as a drug addict and she also wanted the victim to do drugs with her.

The FIR stated that the accused drug addict Jannat tortured the victim with her sister Kainat, Umaima, and Noor Rehman and later stole the daughter’s gold chain as well.

Despite registering the FIR police is unable to arrest the accused involved.

