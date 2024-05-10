Video of MQM ex-MPA threatening female teacher goes viral

A video has surfaced online where Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) former MPA Sadaqat Hussain threatened female teacher at an examination center in Karachi, ART News reported.

As per details, the video shows Sadaqat Hussain entering the center, misbehaving and threatening the female teachers.

Reacting to the incident, the Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards took notice of the incident and has assured that action will be taken against the former MQM MPA.

The Minister stated that the Education Department will not tolerate any form of harassment or misconduct by its employees.

Furthermore, the school staff said that they will take up complaint of Sadaqat Hussain’s misbehavior to Anis Kaimkhani.

MQM-P reaction

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) decided to take disciplinary action against former MPA Sadaqat Hussain and suspended his basic membership.

The central committee of MQM has taken notice of the incident and has formed an investigation committee to look into the matter, according to a spokesperson.

The party will not allow anyone to engage in illegal activities, MQM said, adding that it will take strict action against those who violate its code of conduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that the annual Matriculation exams commenced in Karachi on May 7 with a total of over 365,102 registered candidates for both the ninth and tenth grades.

There are 505 examination centres established for students across the city.

The morning session covers the Science group, in which the Computer theory paper of ninth and tenth is underway, while the afternoon session will encompass the General group.

Secondary board examinations will conclude on May 31.

The Education Department has deployed 50 vigilance officers. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in examination centres and the use of photostat machines around examination centres during exams has been completely banned.

Section 144 is enforced around examination centres, with a directive issued to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during exams.