Video of SHO Shahdadkot with TikToker goes viral

The video of the Station House Office (SHO) Shahdadkot Deedar Solangi with a TikToker girl has gone viral on social media in which they were roaming around in his car.

The viral video showed a TikToker sitting next to SHO Shahdadkot Deedar Solangi in his car. The girl can be seen wearing the police uniform.

After the video went viral, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Saddam Hussain Khaskheli suspended the SHO Solangi and launched an inquiry.

In July, a video showed a TikToker in Karachi facing the music for exhibiting car drifting skills in front of a police van in the North Nazimabad area.

The video showed a driver showing his car drifting skills on a Karachi road in front of a police van in the North Nazimabad area. The citizen was apparently unaware of a police van observing his rash driving.

The on-duty police officials made a move and started chasing the car to catch him. The driver tried to run away from the scene but he had an accident.

Senior police officials also took notice of the video to ascertain whether the officials in the police van were also involved in filming the car drifting or not.