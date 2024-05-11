30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Video of woman using mop on BBQ goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A recent BBQ video taken the internet by storm with an unexpected twist, as the all-new and debatable BBQ techniques have gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

The Instagram post of the award-winning Chef, Matt Cooper, went viral on social media platforms, showing a woman in the kitchen dipping a mop into the sauce container and skillfully basting smoked meat on the grill.

However, in the caption of the video, it was mentioned to the viewers that these “mops” are specifically designed for large-scale cooking and are safe for food.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chef Matt Cooper (@stadiumchef)

Despite the disclaimer in the caption, the video gained the attention of the netizens with 48 million views and counting.

Many viewers expressed surprise and even disgust by the unconventional method.

