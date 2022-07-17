Video of women fighting, throwing garbage at each other goes viral

A video of an argument between two women turning ugly has gone viral on social media, showing them throwing garbage and sewage toward each other.

The ladies could be seen having an intense fight while cleaning trash via brooms. The video shows one of them sweeping trash towards the other woman’s house with the latter doing the same. They both furiously throw garbage toward each other with their brooms.

An elderly woman could be seen interrupting their fight and trying to shove them away from each other. However, they continued to fight and later started throwing black gutter filth and water at each other.

The video has gone viral with thousands of views and netizens found this fight between the two ladies hilarious.

