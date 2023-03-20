WATCH: Youths harass women at Karachi’s Do Darya

KARACHI: A video of motorcyclists harassing women, travelling in car, at Karachi’s Do Darya has gone viral on social media, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place on March 19 (Sunday) at Do Darya in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-VIII.

In the video, a group of motorcyclists can be seen harassing women – who were travelling in a car. The youths also threatened the women with dire consequences for making a video.

However, one of the women documented the incident and posted it on the social media. In the video, the victims can be seen calling the police for help as the group of motorcyclists were chasing their car.

According to a victim, around 15 people were repeatedly hitting her car and when they saw her making a video, they started threatening them with dire consequences. The faces of the young boys can be clearly seen in the video.

Earlier in February, a woman driver was allegedly harassed and threatened by two motorcyclists near Karachi’s Qayyumabad Chowrangi.

The woman claimed that the two motorcyclists chased and harassed her while a brawl broke out when she hit their motorcycle. In the video, the youths can be seen threatening the woman – who was along with her minor child.

The woman was heard shouting for money as the motorcyclists broke the windshield of the former’s car.

