VIDEO: Oil tanker overturns in Karachi

An oil tanker overturned in Karachi, resulting in a significant oil spill and triggering an emergency response from local authorities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident occurred near Landhi No. 4, Karachi, when the tanker, carrying 50,000 liters of diesel, lost control while making a turn en route from Tando Muhammad Khan to the Pakistan Oil Refinery.

In response, Landhi police immediately sealed off the area as a precaution and summoned the fire brigade and rescue teams.

Police officials confirmed that the tanker was being driven by a man named Asif and that Rangers have also been deployed at the scene.

Read more: One killed as oil tanker overturns onto a car at Karachi’s Baloch pull

A crane has been called in to assist in stabilizing and eventually removing the tanker, but only after it is safely emptied of fuel.

In the interim, Landhi police initiated efforts on their own to contain the flowing diesel and prevent any fire or explosion risk.

However, the situation was compounded by delays—traffic police only arrived an hour and a half after the incident, and critical heavy machinery had yet to reach the site.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to avert any further hazard.