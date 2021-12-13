Video: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia start joint military drill

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED (improvised explosive device) exercise was held at Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Military City Hafar Al Batin.

The Royal Land Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army troops will practice various counter IED operation drills, including searching of routes, compound clearance, vehicle clearance, explosive handling and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) drills and procedures, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

This is the third joint military exercise of Al-Kassah series between the two brotherly countries.

The military’s media wing said that the training is aimed at enhancing EOD skills in counter IED domain and adopt best practices.

Commander Northern Area Major General Saleh Bin Ahmed Al Zahrani attended the event as chief guest.

