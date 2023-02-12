Video: Pedestrian gets instant karma for venting anger at car driver

Out on the road, we come across so many different characters that either annoy us to the limit or amuse us with their antics. An elderly pedestrian gets mad at a car driver without any particular reason and karma hit him instantly.

The incident was captured on a camera and is now going viral on the social media platform Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/4aBwpuuoXn — Videos that you can feel (@Outofcon8ext) February 8, 2023

In the video uploaded by a Twitter user, a driver of a car stopped in front of a zebra crossing to let an elderly guy and his dog cross the street. Strangely, the man yells something that is inaudible to the car driver.

The pedestrian shows his middle finger and since he is not looking in the direction where he is walking, he bumps into a pole.

He charges the driver as if he wants to punch him as if that weren’t enough.

