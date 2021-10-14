Video: People queue up outside window to buy drugs

KARACHI: A video clip has surfaced showing people queuing up outside a window of a house in Karachi’s Baloch Para to buy narcotics.
The clip available with ARY News shows a number of people said to be druggies standing outside a window.
According to reports, a man named “Chota Baba Ladla” and a woman named Fahmeeda are involved in selling drugs in the area.
Baloch Para, Jahangir Road is considered to be a den of drug peddlers who reportedly sell narcotics right under police’s nose.
