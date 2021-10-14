Video: People queue up outside window to buy drugs

KARACHI: A video clip has surfaced showing people queuing up outside a window of a house in Karachi’s Baloch Para to buy narcotics.

The clip available with ARY News shows a number of people said to be druggies standing outside a window.

Also Read: Karachi police arrest constable with two kilogrammes of drugs

According to reports, a man named “Chota Baba Ladla” and a woman named Fahmeeda are involved in selling drugs in the area.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Baloch Para, Jahangir Road is considered to be a den of drug peddlers who reportedly sell narcotics right under police’s nose.

Also Read: Couple supplying drugs in Karachi arrested