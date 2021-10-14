Thursday, October 14, 2021
Video: People queue up outside window to buy drugs

KARACHI: A video clip has surfaced showing people queuing up outside a window of a house in Karachi’s Baloch Para to buy narcotics.

The clip available with ARY News shows a number of people said to be druggies standing outside a window.

According to reports, a man named “Chota Baba Ladla” and a woman named Fahmeeda are involved in selling drugs in the area.

Baloch Para, Jahangir Road is considered to be a den of drug peddlers who reportedly sell narcotics right under police’s nose.

