Video: PIA flight attendants misbehave with private hotel staff

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants allegedly misbehaved with the staff of private hotel, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The video that surfaced on the internet is from April 16 where the flight attendants can be seen misbehaving when the private hotel did not allot rooms to them and was shifted to another rest house.

General Manager (GM) of PIA flight services issued show-cause notices to both the hosts and grounded them for two months.

The notice expressed disappointment with the incident that happened at the reception of the hotel in Islamabad. It stated that such misconduct will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken if such misbehaviour is repeated in future.

Sources revealed that the rest house environment is inappropriate for women and the flight attendants were shifted deliberately to another rest house.

Earlier, a female manager of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faced accusations of harassing a flight attendant during a Karachi-Toronto flight.

Read more: PIA FEMALE MANAGER FACES ACCUSATION OF HARASSING FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

The flight attendant lodged a complaint against the female officer based on four serious allegations via an email sent to the concerned department.

A three-member investigation team headed by DGM Security was constituted to probe into the harassment incident.

Comments