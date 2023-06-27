Video: PML-N leader keeps sacrificial camels in govt office

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Jhumra Amir Liaquat Chattha has kept sacrificial camels in a government office which increased difficulties for the movement of the employees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News obtained footage of the government office of the inspector cooperative housing societies where sacrificial animals have been tied allegedly by the PML-N Youth Wing Jhumra President Amir Liaquat Chattha.

The footage showed two camels tied in the government office, whereas, the vehicle of the PML-N leader was also parked there. The employees also complained that the PML-N leader also parks his vehicle inside the office.

After being stopped from tying the camels there, Chattha allegedly threatened the employees and pointed the gun at them. The sub-inspector of the cooperative housing societies namely Waqas lodged a complaint against Chattha at the Jhumra police station.

Police did not action against the accused as yet despite the registration of the complaint.