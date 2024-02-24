VIDEO: Police officer slaps, manhandles woman outside Taxila court

RAWALPINDI: In a disturbing incident, a police officer on Saturday manhandled and slapped a woman outside a local court (kachehri) in Taxila tehsil of Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the disturbing incident occurred after a police team arrested a suspect – identified as Baseer Khan – from outside the local court but his mother showed resistance.

The woman tried to stop the police from arresting his son and held him tightly in front of the entire police team. However, the police officers used force to separate them and dragged the suspect to the vehicle.

Resisting the arrest, the woman held the vehicle’s door, but another cop came in and slapped her in the face and pushed her back.

In the video – available with ARY News, the cop can be seen slapping the woman and manhandling her in front of huge number of citizens.

پنجاب پولیس کے اے ایس آئی نے خاتون کو تھپڑ دے مارا۔ pic.twitter.com/Fc4K8YZPT5 — Sanam Jamali🇵🇰 (@sana_J2) February 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the higher police authorities took notice of the incident and suspended the assistant sub-inspector. “Further action will be taken against the responsible after completion of an inquiry,” a statement stated.