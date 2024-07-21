VIDEO: Policeman drives car with petrol pump staff on bonnet for 1km

In a startling incident in Kannur, Kerala, a police driver found himself in trouble after allegedly driving with a petrol pump employee clinging to the bonnet of his car for nearly a kilometer.

The dramatic scene unfolded when the driver attempted to leave the petrol pump without paying for the fuel. As a result, the police driver has been charged with several offenses, including attempted murder. Kannur city police commissioner Ajith Kumar confirmed the imposition of these serious charges and noted that the driver has been suspended from service.

In #Kerala‘s #Kannur, a police driver has been booked for attempt to murder after he dashed into a petrol pump employee and drove with the man on the bonnet on being asked to pay for the fuel he filled on Monday. The accused has been arrested and suspended from service, police… pic.twitter.com/oNnGKFUVDw — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 16, 2024

The arrest of the driver was swiftly carried out and officially recorded the following day. The victim, identified as Anil, sustained injuries during the altercation. CCTV footage of the incident shows Anil desperately holding onto the speeding car’s bonnet along a busy highway.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, captures the heated argument between Anil and the accused driver, K Santhosh Kumar. The confrontation escalated to the point where Anil was forcefully thrown onto the car’s bonnet. The vehicle continued for almost a kilometer before stopping, leaving Anil with injuries to his hands.