Video: Possible meteor causes flash of light, loud boom

A possible meteor has caused a flash of light followed by a loud boom in Bemidji city of Minnesota – United States (US) which was caught on camera.

Beltrami County Emergency Management said numerous reports came in from Bemidji and the surrounding area about 6:30 p.m. Monday of a bright flash of light and a loud boom that rattled the windows and walls of homes.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office checked local power stations and transformers for any sign of an explosion, but everything seemed to be working normally, according to the foreign media reports.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A video provided by a resident shows what appears to be a meteor streaking through the sky.

Related: Woman hit by meteorite in rare astronomy event

“It is obvious there was something of significance that passed over the skies of Beltrami County, but we can only speculate it was a meteor at this time,” county spokesman Christopher Muller told WCCO-TV.