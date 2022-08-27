Video: Rainwater diverted from Sharjeel Memon’s land to nearby village

HYDERABAD: A video has purportedly claimed that rain water is being diverted from the lands of Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon for saving the harvest, once again highlighting the apathy of the rulers towards masses, ARY NEWS reported.

The video was recorded by a man from a nearby village who showed pumps being used to divert the water from the lands allegedly belonging to PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The villager could also been seen arguing with those at the field blaming them for diverting water through pumping machines during night hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh remained the worst affected province from the recent record rainfall and floods and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that more than 10 million people are forced to remain under open sky after beiung displaced from their homes.

Information Minister Sharjeel Memon Saturday said that more than 1.7 million people have been displaced from their homes owing to the floods in the province.

The information minister also shared how local administration in Hyderabad was busy in filling gaps in the bunds alongside River Indus and adjoining canals which are flowing at the highest capacity.

صوبائی وزیر اطلاعات و رین ایمرجنسی حیدرآباد شرجیل انعام میمن نےحیدرآباد دیہی کی نہروں میں پڑنےوالے شگافوں پر پہنچ گئے, صوبائی وَزیر نےاپنی نگرانی میں بھاری مشینری, آبپاشی عملے اور مقامی افراد کے ہمراہ شگافوں کو بند کروایا,@BBhuttoZardari @AseefaBZ @sharjeelinam pic.twitter.com/GG2VdLzBhr — Umaaz Lakho PS 63 (@63Umaaz) August 26, 2022



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also announced Rs15 billion in additional grant for the province to deal with the flood affectees during his visit to the province.

