Video: Rival groups openly shoot at each other in Karachi

KARACHI: After an argument between rival groups in the Qayyumabad area, they openly shoot at each other in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

ARY News obtained the CCTV footage of the incident. The footage showed the exchange of fire between two rival groups in Qayyumabad.

In the footage, the two group members can be seen firing, and taking cover. The bullets hit the ground and walls nearby and the group members remain unhurt.

According to police officials, no one related to this incident contacted the police for legal action. However, the police have obtained information about both groups.

Police officials said that the people involved in the shooting will be arrested soon.

