Video: Robber arrested after being filmed during live broadcast

A robber was arrested after he snatched a cellphone from a journalist during a live broadcast about the aftermath of an earthquake that struck Egypt recently.

The 36-minute clip sees the robber riding a motorcycle and smoking a cigarette casually while being unaware that he was being filmed committing the crime by the cellphone owned by Mahmoud Ragheb.

He was later taken into custody. The law enforcement agencies did not disclose the identity of the robber.

During the time of the incident, it was viewed by more than 20,000 social media users. A manhunt began to arrest the suspect while the video went viral.

It has more than 18,000 shares and seven million views on the social media platform Facebook.



According to a report by a news agency, the bizarre incident took place on a bridge located in the Shubra Al-Khaimah city.

The journalist was walking on side of the bridge when the robbery came from behind sped away with his phone.

The netizens have made fun of the thief for his carelessness and not paying attention regarding his recording.

It is not the first time that a journalist has been robbed off their belonging while performing their duties. A journalist stole a journalist’s cellphone as he was getting ready to do live streaming.

