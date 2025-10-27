VIDEO: Robber calmly sorts looted items on Karachi’s Tariq Road

KARACHI: A shocking CCTV footage from Karachi shows a calm robber casually going through stolen items after robbing a citizen.

In CCTV footage obtained by ARY News, robber can be seen sorting items at Tariq Road’s Delhi Mercantile area after depriving a citizen.

The suspect can be seen standing for nearly seven minutes, carefully selecting items after committing the robbery.

At one point, the robber takes out a stolen perfume bottle, smells it, and then applies it on himself.

The video, recorded within the jurisdiction of Ferozabad Police Station, shows the suspected robber wearing a helmet. He allegedly arrived with a snatched laptop bag and an office bag, which he proceeded to open and inspect. Items he didn’t like were thrown into nearby bushes.

The robber took out a wallet, pocketed the cash, and discarded the wallet and the emptied office bag into the bushes. The laptop and other valuable items were placed on his motorbike.

Throughout the footage, people can be seen passing by, while the suspect continues his activity completely at ease, showing no sign of haste or fear.