Video: See what happens to biker who runs away from police

Laws and law-keepers are for our own safety and security, but some people are habitual of breaking the laws. But they forget that no matter how far they run and try to escape, the law eventually catches up.

In a viral video shared on Twitter shows a biker escaping from a police car. The biker is probably wearing a GoPro camera that is recording the sequence of events.

He even shows the mi**** finger to the cops and after that races off at maddening speed. It seems like he will manage to flee as he maneuvers through heavy traffic and also rides dangerously on the wrong side.

But then, at a turn, he meets his fate.

It is not right to play with the laws of the land and every citizen should abide the rule of the law.

