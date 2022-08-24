Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Video: See what happens when woman tries to climb on crowded train’s roof

Climbing on the roof of crowded public transport is not an easy task. One such video has emerged on social media showing a woman trying to climb on the roof of a train after she was unable to get a seat.

The viral video is said to be from Bangladesh wherein a woman wearing saree is seen attempting to climb on the roof of the train. The woman traveled several times but failed even after others tried to pull her up.

Later in the video, a railway police jawan also comes there wielding his stick, which brings an end to the woman’s attempts.

 

The viral video has left people amused, while some blamed overpopulation for such state of affairs .

