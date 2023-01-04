Video: Severed head of wolffish turns out to be alive and biting

A video of a large, toothy fish biting down on a can of Coke has recently gone viral, due to the fact that it is a decapitated head. When the can is forced into the jaw of the dead fish, it chomps down hard, creating a foamy mess.
The video shows a big, severed head of a fish that is presumed to be dead. Maybe the chef had some doubts, so they decided to check if the whole fish is cut and done with.
It is aliiiiiiiiiiive! pic.twitter.com/VKLJSk51k1
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 3, 2023
They place a full, sealed can of Coca-Cola in its open mouth and to their shock, the head crushes the can.
The chef must be an experienced person to check for any signs of life in such a big fish.
“It is alliiiiive,” the caption of the video shared via Twitter handle @viciousvideos read.
The wolffishes have a notorious biting reflex which is well-known by fishermen.