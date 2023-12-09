Video showing leopard roaming freely in residential area goes viral

In a shocking video that went viral online in no time, a leopard was spotted roaming freely in a residential area of a posh society.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Punjab where a society member spotted the leopard, and the images were taken on the cameras put in the society.

An alert was sounded in a posh residential society Ludhiana on Friday morning after a leopard was seen roaming in the area and caught in CCTV footage.

The forest and wildlife officer of Ludhiana said that after the society’s management alerted the district administration, a team inspected the area but the leopard was yet to be traced.

“We are putting up cages and checking around but till then we request society residents to stay inside their homes and move out only if there is any emergency,” said the officer.

“Usually when it starts snowing in upper hilly areas in the northern region, animals such as leopards, deer etc start moving towards the plains.

Their movement is usually in the night so we would need at least two days to locate it again. Leopards easily cover 100-200 km in a night so it is also possible that it has moved out by now but residents should be cautious,” he said.