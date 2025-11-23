Video shows cannabis cultivation on KP CM Sohail Afridi’s land, alleges Ikhtiyar Wali

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s Coordinator for KP Affairs and Information, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan, on Sunday presented video evidence allegedly showing the cultivation of narcotics on land purportedly owned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi.

Addressing a press conference, Ikhtiyar Wali claimed that large-scale narcotics cultivation and smuggling were taking place in Khyber district.

He alleged that 3,500 acres of land in the area were being used for cannabis cultivation, adding that “the public is well aware that all this land belongs to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.”

He further alleged that from Khyber, drugs are smuggled across the country. “Before you, Ali Amin Gandapur and Mahmood Khan also failed to put an end to this narcotics business,” he said, accusing various PTI members and office-bearers of involvement in the drug trade.

Wali claimed that money generated through narcotics was being used for activities against the state and for terrorism. “Narcotics are being cultivated right under the chief minister’s nose, in his own constituency,” he asserted.

He said that on moral grounds, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi should resign. “The person whose vehicle has been caught in drug smuggling should also resign,” he added.

Ikhtiyar Wali further questioned whether the proceeds of drug trafficking were being distributed only in KP or whether they were “reaching all the way to Bani Gala.”