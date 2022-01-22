Video shows chained Karachi citizens being tortured by abductors

KARACHI: The police department has launched a probe into the alleged abduction for ransom case of two Karachi citizens who have been kept in chains by the abductors at an unknown location, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A video has surfaced that showed two chained citizens being tortured by abductors who were consistently questioning them to pay the money. The citizens appearing in the video were identified as Iftikhar and Tahir.

Police officials told the media that both citizens wanted to enter through illegal routes. They added that Iftikhar and Tahir decided to go to Italy en route Karachi-Quetta and then Iran to Italy.

The brothers of both citizens had tried to stop them from choosing the illegal means to enter a foreign country, however, they did not pay attention to their calls. Iftikhar and Tahir had been in contact with their families after departing from Karachi to Quetta, police added.

“On January 10, they contacted their families via WhatsApp from Quetta and later on January 13, they telephoned them from Iran. Both of them told their families that they will soon depart from Iran through a fishing boat. It was their last contact made by their families,”

A case was lodged by the police over the complaint of their brothers besides launching a thorough probe.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the families stated that they have been receiving videos from unknown numbers that showed their brothers being tortured and the abductors were demanded Rs3 million ransom to release them.

Police said that Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) will investigate the case. After the initial investigation, the case will be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if police found clues of human trafficking, they added.

