Video shows girl being ‘kidnapped’ by car occupants

A video has surfaced on social media where a girl can be seen being ‘kidnapped’ by two men in India’s Dehli state.

In a dramatic video, two persons can be seen dragging a girl and pushing her into their car which is said to be a private cab.

Viral video of Girl being kidnapped from Mangolpuri.

If it was for making reels strict action should be taken Sharing thread of Investigation: pic.twitter.com/C54bDjZ1dN — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) March 19, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Indian Police (DCP) Harind Kumar Singh said that the video came to light on Saturday night after which the police took notice of the incident, adding that the video was recorded by a passing civilian.

In a statement, the cab driver said, “The victim Rohini booked a cab with her two friends for India’s Vikaspur area, during their journey they had an altercation and scuffle after which the girl wanted to move out of the vehicle but one of the boy forcefully pushed her back in the car.”

The police formed teams to further investigate the matter.

Comments