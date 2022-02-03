Video shows man sitting on bonnet of speeding car

A man landed in trouble after he was caught on camera sitting on the bonnet of a speeding car to enjoy the ‘cool breeze’.

The incident occurred in Bandra area of India’s Mumbai where a man was filmed sitting on the bonnet of a car as the vehicle races away.

The Mumbai police shared that they have arrested two suspects who wanted to experience the ‘cool breeze’ but chose the wrong location and landed up getting the chills at Bandra police station.

Don’t Dare This Devil’s Act They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location & landed up getting the chills at Bandra PStn. Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 & 336 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/9LNifKCQTh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2022



“Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 & 336,” they said while terming it a devil’s act in a post shared from their Twitter handle.

Read More: TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICER GETS DRAGGED ON CAR, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

The accused were identified as Imran Ansari, 27, and Gulfam Ansari, 25 and confessed during the probe that one of them rode the vehicle while the other sat on the bonnet of it on the road from Bandra-Worli Sea Link towards Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Comments