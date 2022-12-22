Video shows moment missing girl is found on Albuquerque bus

The missing girl was found safe from a public bus in Albuquerque state, Mexico, who reportedly went missing from her father’s custody when he was drunk.

The authorities issued an endangered missing alert for the five-year-old girl, who was reportedly last seen with her father at a bus stop on December 5.

Security footage on an Albuquerque city public bus recorded the moment passengers got an Amber Alert about a missing child and realized the five-year-old girl was on their bus.

According to Crime Online, the five-year-old named Oreyana Clinton had been reported missing 13 hours earlier after her father, Nicholas Clinton, showed up at a shelter, drunk and without his daughter. On December 5, they had last been seen together at a bus stop.

The alarm was broadcast to the bus’s passengers the following morning. A man in a red baseball cap informs the bus driver that there is a young girl on board.

“Well, it doesn’t sound like they’re going to call the authorities, so, I don’t know. Maybe somebody else should,” the driver tells the passenger.

A few minutes later, the man gets off the bus, while the driver is on and off the phone before she pulls over. The Albuquerque police boarded the bus and comfort the missing girl.

“How are you doing? What’s your name? You’re who we’re looking for! Come on with me baby; come here,” an officer says to the girl.

The local news channel of Albuquerque reported that the girl was seated next to a woman on the bus; however, it is unclear whether the girl knew the woman or how the girl ended up on the bus in the first place.

The police officials said that “investigators are working closely with the DA’s office on possible charges being filed against the father in this case.”

The Children, Youth, and Families Department said the girl is now “safe” but refused to say who she was with.

