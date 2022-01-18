Video shows moments when underwater Tonga volcano erupted

A terrifying video of sonic booms caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near the remote Pacific nation of Tonga has hit social media, showing those filming the episode running for their lives.

The video which was recorded by Siosaia Lanilangi, shows people standing near the waterfront looking at the cloud of smoke that was caused by the eruption.

Soon after the smoke, a blast is heard which is followed by an even louder bang, forcing those standing at the front to run for their lives.

An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted, triggering warnings of 1.2-metre tsunami waves and evacuation orders on the shores of Tonga as well as several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes.

Internet and phone lines went down at about 6.40 p.m. local time on Saturday, leaving the 105,000 residents on the islands virtually uncontactable.

Satellite images captured the volcanic eruption as the explosion sent plumes of smoke into the air and about 12 miles above the sea level. The sky over Tonga was darkened by the ash.

Images are from Sentinel-2 via @sentinel_hub. One of the top sites on the internet for remote sensing. https://t.co/nRE1p6EH1v — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 18, 2022

